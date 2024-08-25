New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 291,069 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 291,069 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Ford Motor worth $49,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 35,241,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,566,480. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

