New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $21,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.69. 534,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

