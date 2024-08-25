Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives C$68.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGT shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$70.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$39.96 and a 12 month high of C$70.96. The firm has a market cap of C$80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.63.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.79 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 5.7208333 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.342 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.60%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

