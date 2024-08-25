NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. 5,052,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233,079. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.