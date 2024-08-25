Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 288 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 842.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.01. 1,013,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

