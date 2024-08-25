Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 5.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $78,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,561. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.49 and its 200-day moving average is $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

