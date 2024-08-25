Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $50.34 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $50,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,019. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.