Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 35,411 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 887.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,401 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. 2,241,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,156. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.