Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 60 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.14.

Shares of ROK traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.98. The stock had a trading volume of 512,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $317.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

