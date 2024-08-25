Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,693,000.

Shares of VYMI traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $72.40. 201,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,660. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $72.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

