Northcape Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.59. 2,281,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. The company has a market capitalization of $416.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

