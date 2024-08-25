Notcoin (NOT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $979.46 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $979.46 million and approximately $628.77 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,439,122 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,439,122.20781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00968328 USD and is down -16.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $556,376,043.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

