Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $18.27 on Exchanges

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.27 or 0.00028460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $133.76 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,715,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,320,375 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

