Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.83. 248,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,846. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.