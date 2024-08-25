Oasys Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $77.89 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $77.89 million and $1.59 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00247657 BTC.

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03445776 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,574,523.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

