Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OCUL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL opened at $9.11 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 226.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.