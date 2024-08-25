Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Announces Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Opera updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Opera Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $16.18 on Friday. Opera has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

Opera Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Opera’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

