Optas LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Optas LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $952,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 73,398,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,838,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

