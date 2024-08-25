Optas LLC Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 125.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,443. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.77.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.