Optas LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Optas LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 812.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.87. 5,283,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

