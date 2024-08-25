Ordinals Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $739.15 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $35.20 or 0.00054861 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $739.15 million and $92.77 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00247657 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 35.40282442 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $111,240,658.79 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars.

