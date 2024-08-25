Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells C$117,178.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 20,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$117,178.00.

Shares of TSE OLA traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.90. The company had a trading volume of 283,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,444. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.59.

OLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.31.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

