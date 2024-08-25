Overbrook Management Corp Has $834,000 Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 108.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Air Lease by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 372,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

