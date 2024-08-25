Overbrook Management Corp Sells 66 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.5% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $11.10 on Friday, hitting $1,116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 256,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,621. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,078.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,062.54. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $56,518,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

