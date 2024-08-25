PaperClip (OTC:PCPJ) Stock Price Up 9.8%

PaperClip Incorporated (OTC:PCPJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

PaperClip Incorporated develops and markets integrated document management and Internet business-to-business document delivery solutions. It offers virtual client folder, a document management, new business processing, and document delivery solution; eM4 compliant email services, Internet eXpress services; and the capture place, a set of applications with which end users and business applications can collect electronic documents.

