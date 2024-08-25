&Partners Purchases 3,241 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

&Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 148.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Intuit by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $47.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $617.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $638.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.58. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.27.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

