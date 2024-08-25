Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $108.57 million and $2.67 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000873 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 108,532,033 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.