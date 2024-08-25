PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in PayPal by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.70. 8,210,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,432,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

