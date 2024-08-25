PDD (PDD) to Release Earnings on Monday

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 26th. Analysts expect PDD to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, analysts expect PDD to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $139.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. PDD has a twelve month low of $77.53 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

