Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.55 ($0.12). Approximately 4,679,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,838,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.32 ($0.12).

Pennpetro Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46.

About Pennpetro Energy

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

