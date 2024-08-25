PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $175.87. 5,040,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,141. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

