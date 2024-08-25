Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA PSLV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,488,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,783. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.