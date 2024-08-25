Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. 89,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,702. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.73.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

