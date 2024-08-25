Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $863,000. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 137,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,376.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 128,847 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 95,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

