Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,228 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,245. The company has a market cap of $186.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

