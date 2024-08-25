Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 7,906 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,364 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 22,145.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $119.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,523,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,220. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

