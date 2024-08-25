Pictet North America Advisors SA Decreases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,494 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TTE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 879,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,760. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

