Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $5.28 on Friday, hitting $233.97. 549,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,355. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $375.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.