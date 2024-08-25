Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 8,962 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $203,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 39,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.37. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $160.25.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

