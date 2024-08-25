Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.14

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $18.49. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 13,152 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,635.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

