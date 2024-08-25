Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,644,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,040,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,066. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.