Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,024,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

