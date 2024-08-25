Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.48

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.48 and traded as low as C$12.88. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.95, with a volume of 87,597 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$318.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 94.90%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

