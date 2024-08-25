Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,047.70

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,047.70 ($39.60) and traded as high as GBX 3,155 ($41.00). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,075 ($39.96), with a volume of 226,484 shares traded.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,191.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,047.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 759.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

