POM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 123 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 11.5% of POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. POM Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MGK stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.62. The stock had a trading volume of 294,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.16. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

