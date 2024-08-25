POM Investment Strategies LLC Has $235,000 Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

POM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,233 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 0.2% of POM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 431,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PSQ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.61. 4,030,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,008. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.