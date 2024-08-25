POM Investment Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,213,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of POM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after buying an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $61.96. 9,246,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

