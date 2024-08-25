Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Trading 76.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 76.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $758.11 million and $83.08 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Popcat (SOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00247458 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s genesis date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.74225234 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $94,728,554.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popcat (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Popcat (SOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcat (SOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.