Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Citigroup by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,481,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after buying an additional 469,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,299,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,839,771. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

