Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

USB traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $45.39. 5,088,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

